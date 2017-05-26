× Star Wars turns 40, the aliens of ‘The Last Jedi’, fresh interviews from Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley, and more

As Star Wars turns 40, we look back to the summer of ’77 with memories of seeing the film in the theater during its initial run, we check out some of the original reviews, and share facts and trivia with Billy Mac. Star Wars prop expert Tom Spina (RegalRobot.com) stops by to analyze our first glimpses of the aliens of THE LAST JEDI as seen in Vanity Fair and his 40th anniversary thoughts. More from Vanity Fair’s Star Wars issue along with fresh interviews from Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Kathleen Kennedy, Rian Johnson and more.