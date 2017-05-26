U.S. President Donald Trump, right, speaks as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, looks on during ceremony at NATO headquarters at the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017. US President Donald Trump and other NATO heads of state and government on Thursday will inaugurate the new headquarters as well as participating in an official working dinner. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Senator Tammy Duckworth: “Don’t spend money on the people who don’t need it”
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, speaks as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, looks on during ceremony at NATO headquarters at the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017. US President Donald Trump and other NATO heads of state and government on Thursday will inaugurate the new headquarters as well as participating in an official working dinner. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Senator Tammy Duckworth joins John to give her take on President Trump’s proposed federal budget. That includes where she thinks tax credits to the rich should instead be allocated. And, she expresses disappointment in Trump’s NATO summit speech at the Berlin Wall and 9/11 memorial in Brussels.