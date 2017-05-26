× Sam Panayotovich: “As long as they stay healthy, the Cubs will be there at the end”

Sam Panayotovich joins Justin to preview the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. What team should we be rooting for?! Sam also evaluates the success of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox as we pass the first quarter of the baseball season. What do the Cubs need to do get back into the playoffs? Should the Sox be sellers at the break? Sam has all the answers!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio