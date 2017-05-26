Clouds hang in the blue sky over a rapeseed field not far from the small Bavarian village of Schoengeising, near Munich, during a warm sunny day on May 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
John Williams always looks on the Bright Side of Life: 05.26.17
Clouds hang in the blue sky over a rapeseed field not far from the small Bavarian village of Schoengeising, near Munich, during a warm sunny day on May 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
From a mother celebrating her son’s new deal with two major film companies, to an aunt looking forward to her niece’s weekend visit, we give you our weekly Bright Side of Life!