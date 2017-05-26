× Jackson Park launches app to tour the park

JACKSON PARK — Jackson Park is one of the first Chicago parks to get its own app with the launch of a new tour for mobile phones.

Jackson Park in Your Pocket is available through the Vamonde mapping app and leads visitors through a self-guided tour of a park packed with history.

The app is able to pick out a person’s location in the park and guide them to current landmarks like the Museum of Science and Industry or reveal ones now long gone from the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition.