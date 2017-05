× Ivo Daalder on Trump’s NATO speech: “And here, the president comes…denigrating the suffering”

Chicago Council on Global Affairs President Ivo Daalder joins John to discuss President Trump’s NATO summit speech, which took place at the Berlin Wall and 9/11 memorial of Brussels. Ivo gives us a crash course on the inception of NATO, and expresses how the president’s words contradicted historic relations between the United States and Europe, and patronized U.S. allies.