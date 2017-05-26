× Get to know Illinois native and rising singer-songwriter Trevor Sensor

The immensely talented singer-songwriter Trevor Sensor makes a return visit to The Download to talk about how his career is going since the last time he was on the show about a year ago, how his current tour is going, what he’s learned about navigating the music industry, how he’s evolved as a musician, his method of collaboration and his forthcoming record, “Andy Warhol’s Dream.” Trevor also treats us to a couple of songs from the new record including “High Beams” and “Starborne Eyes.”

