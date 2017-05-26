× Chicago FOP President Kevin Graham: “I think the vast majority of our officers treat everyone equally”

The newly elected Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham joins Justin for an in-depth conversation about a variety of issues including negotiating a new police contract, police reforms and accountability, if racism plays a part in policing, the CPD’s alleged “Code of Silence,” overcoming negative stereotypes of the police, why Donald Trump received overwhelming support from law enforcement, improving community relations and effective ways of reducing crime and violence.

