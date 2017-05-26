× Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman isn’t the best bowler…..

Bill and Jim are joined in the studio by Chicago Bears’ great, Charles Tillman! They talk about his bowling skills and special bowling event he has coming up, The Charles Tillman Foundation, the Chicago Bears’ future, Jay Cutler, and much more.

