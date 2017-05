× Brian Noonan Full Show (5/26/17): Worst tourist traps, Fly Jamz Friday and more

Brian Noonan (in for Nick Digilio) returns to overnights, and brings an American history-themed Overnight Arcade with him; we look at a list of the worst tourist traps in America, which sparks a discussion on some ones that are worth your while; it’s Friday, so we dig into a few Fly Jamz; Brian is reluctant to set up his new FitBit after reading about some wild inaccuracy issues, and more.