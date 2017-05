× A little Peanut Butter goes a long way in combating student debt

Back in the college, Peanut Butter Founder David Aronson lived off peanut butter. That memory was the inspiration for naming his student loan relief company. The national student loan debt is surpassing $1.3 trillion now and Peanut Butter allows companies to help with their employee’s burden. Host of the Feed and student debt holder Sean Froelich joins the conversation.