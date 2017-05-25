× Top Five@5 (5/25/17): Montana goes to the polls amid scandal, Mariah Carey is hard to please, and more…

Top Five@5 for Thursday, May 25th, 2017:

President Donald Trump calls on NATO nations to pay their fair share, Greg Gianforte is running for election in Montana’s lone congressional seat and he’s not helping his case by allegedly assaulting a reporter, Mariah Carey doesn’t like her accommodations, Kevin Bacon looks back on the forty year anniversary of “Star Wars,” and Stephen Colbert rewrites Paul Simon’s “The 59th Street Bridge Song.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3358200/3358200_2017-05-25-195200.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​