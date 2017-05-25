Top Five@5 (5/25/17): Montana goes to the polls amid scandal, Mariah Carey is hard to please, and more…

Posted 5:00 PM, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:46PM, May 25, 2017

In this May 11, 2017 file photo, Republican Greg Gianforte, right, welcomes Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, onto the stage at a rally in East Helena, Mont. Gianforte, a businessman, kept Trump at arm’s length when he unsuccessfully ran for Montana governor on the GOP ticket last year. Now he’s wholeheartedly embracing his party’s president in his race for the state’s open congressional seat. (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan, File)

Top Five@5 for Thursday, May 25th, 2017:

President Donald Trump calls on NATO nations to pay their fair share, Greg Gianforte is running for election in Montana’s lone congressional seat and he’s not helping his case by allegedly assaulting a reporter, Mariah Carey doesn’t like her accommodations, Kevin Bacon looks back on the forty year anniversary of “Star Wars,” and Stephen Colbert rewrites Paul Simon’s “The 59th Street Bridge Song.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​