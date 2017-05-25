× The Opening Bell 5/25/17: Highest Memorial Day Travel Estimates Since 2005

For many people, money is always on their minds, but wouldn’t it be nice if there was someone to worry about it for you? Steve sat down with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) to talk about the red flags to be weary of when finding a financial advisor. Steve didn’t only talk about being financially safe, but also safe on the roads. Beth Mosher (Director of Public Relations at AAA) shared the latest estimates about the highest travel numbers since 2005 as the Memorial Day weekend approaches.