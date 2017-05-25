× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.25.17: A Congressional candidate body-slams a reporter, Corey Walgren’s family sues his school district

A reporter was asking Montana Congressional Candidate Greg Gianforte about his stance on the new health care bill, in light of the newly released CBO report. That was when Gianforte threw him to the floor. The Billings Gazette Editor Darrell Ehrlick talks to John about his removal of endorsement to Gianforte. Stacy St. Clair visits with John again to update him on the state of the family whose son committed suicide, after being told he might be put on the state sex offender registry.