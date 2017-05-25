× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-25-17

We have another great show for you as we inch towards the holiday weekend. On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin talks with Paige Ponder, CEO of One Million Degrees, about how to get community college students to graduate, newly-elected Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham discusses the challenges he faces leading the police union, foodie and cocktail connoisseur Audarshia Townsend introduces us to some of the new rooftop bars that are popping up around town, Chicago Elevated’s Margaret Hicks tells us about her summer walking tours and we end the show with another edition of “Never Have I Ever,” where you, the WGN listener, come clean about your cultural blind spots.

