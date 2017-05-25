Greg Gianforte, right, receives congratulations from a supporter on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Helena, Mont., after winning the Republican nomination for Montana's special election for U.S. House. The technology entrepreneur will face Democratic nominee Rob Quist in the May 25 election (AP Photo/Matt Volz)
The Billings Gazette Editor Darrell Ehrlick: “I would be proud if that were my reporter asking that”
The Billings Gazette Editor Darrell Ehrlick explains why his newspaper is one of three in Montana that rescinded endorsement for Republican Congressional Candidate Greg Gianforte. It’s not just the violent act against a reporter that Darrell examines; he questions rhetoric that names media “the enemy.” Find out here what it means that Montanan early voters cannot change their minds from the once-popular candidate, Gianforte.