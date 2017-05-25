× Take a walking tour of Chicago this summer

Chicago Elevated‘s Margaret Hicks, aka The Download’s Tour Guide, joins Justin to talk about her immensely popular summer walking tours including the Disaster Tour, the Binoculars Tour and the Early Bird Tour. She also tells us about her favorite spot to have a drink while enjoying terrific views of the city.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio