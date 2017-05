× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.25.17: Walk of Fame and Wine

Lou Piniella stopped by the studio to celebrate National Wine Day. Jared Gelband is the wine director at Italian Village, and he brought in some vino! Lou Piniella weighed in on his faves, which are reds from California. Gov. Bruce Rauner says they are close to a budget in Springfield. Chuck Todd, Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein talk politics. And last but not least, cheers to the 2017 WGN Radio Walk of Fame class!