Roeper Reviews: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales,” “Baywatch,” and “War Machine”

Posted 5:40 PM, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:24PM, May 25, 2017

In this image released by Disney, Johnny Depp portrays Jack Sparrow in a scene from "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." (Disney via AP)

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to review “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales” — Roe’s favorite actor in the 5th installment of the ‘Pirates’ franchise, “Baywatch” — Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the R-rated movie version of the TV show, and “War Machine” — Brad Pitt plays Gen. Stanley McChrystal in a dark, satirical take on real-life events.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​