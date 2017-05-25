× Roeper Reviews: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales,” “Baywatch,” and “War Machine”

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to review “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales” — Roe’s favorite actor in the 5th installment of the ‘Pirates’ franchise, “Baywatch” — Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the R-rated movie version of the TV show, and “War Machine” — Brad Pitt plays Gen. Stanley McChrystal in a dark, satirical take on real-life events.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3358202/3358202_2017-05-25-195502.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​