× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: President Trump visits the Middle East, Illinois budget revisions and Pivot Arts Festival

Paul talks with Politico.com Illinois Playbook Writer Natasha Korecki to review President Trump’s visit to the Middle East, and the impact of the recent terrorist attack in Manchester. Then, she shares whether Springfield legislators can get their act together to pass a budget, telling us who the winners and losers are.

Then, Pivot Arts Director Julieanne Ehre discusses the fun for the family (and some just adults!) at the upcoming Pivot Arts Festival in Uptown.