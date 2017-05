× Nocturnal Journey: A taste of the heartland at Jim’s Steakhouse in Peoria

Dave Hoekstra heads down to Peoria on the Nocturnal Journey and talks with Tim Comfort, owner of longtime dining staple Jim’s Steakhouse. They discuss the restaurant’s history under Comfort’s father, founder and namesake Jim, and its status as a frequent stop for ballplayers and celebrities that roll through the city on the Illinois River.