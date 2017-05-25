× Never Have I Ever…eaten an Oreo cookie

It’s Thursday so that means it is time once again to learn about your pop culture blind spots as we play another great game of “Never Have I Ever!” Why haven’t you ever eaten potato salad? Why have you never attended the Indianapolis 500? How come you never read “The Catcher in the Rye?” It’s time to fess up! And joining Justin tonight is Chicago Elevated’s Margaret Hicks!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio