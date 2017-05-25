× Jones and Mike | Tragedy in the UK, Chris Cornell, Kurt Cobain’s Murder, and Mike’s Widow?

Terror has struck Manchester, England and Jones and Mike want to know, do international terror events make you feel more vulnerable? Closer to home, the guys also discuss the recent death of Chris Cornell and begin to wonder, given the long, tragic, list of celebrity rock star deaths, is music safe for the youth of America? And, were Chris Cornell and Kurt Cobain really murdered? Jones and Mike debate and let you decide.