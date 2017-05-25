× It’s almost time for rooftop season in Chicago!

It’s almost Memorial Day weekend so that means it’s getting close to rooftop season in Chicago! Foodie and cocktail connoisseur Audarshia Townsend joins Justin to talk about the best outdoor bars, patios and terraces in the city. Audarshia also gives Justin some tips on how to navigate some of the trendier outdoor bars in the city.

