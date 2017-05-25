× How can we change the odds on Community College graduation?

Paige Ponder, CEO of One Million Degrees, an organization that helps low-income, highly motivated community college students succeed in school, joins Justin to talk about why Community Colleges have been overlooked when it comes to getting students prepared for life after school, how Community Colleges draw 65% of college-goers in Illinois, the challenges that Community College students face and how One Million Degrees provides the support needed for students to graduate.

