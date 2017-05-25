× Could ‘tiny houses’ help Chicago’s homeless? Alderman wants to find out

CITY HALL — An alderman Tuesday asked his colleagues to hold hearings on whether a solution to ending homelessness in Chicago could lie in one of the hottest home design trends of the moment.

Ald. Ed Burke (14th) wants his colleagues to hold a hearing to decide whether Chicago should follow the lead of Portland, Ore., and Berkeley, Calif., and launch a pilot program to test the volunteer-built 320-square-feet homes that cost just $2,000.

“These cities are testing ‘out-of-the-box’ solutions to a chronic problem that all major urban centers face,” Burke said in a statement. “I see no reason why Chicago should not also think and act innovatively.”