× Comedian Steven Brody Stevens Live in Studio, Marijuana Industry could be bigger than the NFL in 2020, Terrific food from “Blue Goose Market” and more! | Full Show (May 24th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! Comedian Steven Brody Stevens joins us live in Studio with companion Jeff Gorski straight from the Cubs game. Representative Andersson joins us to discuss the continuing problems with the State of Illinois. We also take a look into the Marijuana Industry with Michael Herron, which could be bigger than the NFL in 2020. With some of the best food in Chicago – Paul Lencioni joins us from “Blue Goose Market”. And finally we have another installment of Tell Me Something Good with Patti and the crew!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER