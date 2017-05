× Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair: Other school administrators have used this as a cautionary tale

Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair wrote the page one story Tuesday, about a Naperville teen who died by suicide after being told he might be put on the state sex offender registry. Stacy sits in to update us on the family, beginning with the news that the Walgrens are suing the school district. Listeners weigh in with questions about the matter, and advise on word choice.