× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Doug Myers

Choosing the right financial advisor to manage your money might seem like something to simply check off of a to-do list, but there is a lot of thought that goes into choosing the right advisor. Steve chatted with this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) to wade through some of the red flags to stay away from when deciding who will manage your money, but more importantly, a few of the key characteristics that lead to a great relationship.