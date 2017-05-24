× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/24/17: CBO Scores, Cubs Security & Culinary Kids

Healthcare is at the top of the market focus board today and Terry Savage waded through the details of the next steps for the proposed healthcare bill and the impact on the markets. Frank Sennett shared with Steve the one million dollar investment that The Cubs are making to amp up their security, and Bob Prosser co-owns the Rockford restaurant, Hoffman House and he is celebrating the 30th anniversary of helping youth develop their culinary skills.