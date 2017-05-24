× What should I wear?” | Episode 76 | The Big Payoff with Michelle Smith

“What should I wear?” is one of those questions that has a lot beneath the surface. What it reveals is the anxiety we have when we’re headed into a new situation. The real bubble over our head is: “I’m not sure I’ll be comfortable walking into that room. Who is going to be there? What will I say? And who am I supposed to BE?” Okay, maybe that’s just Suzanne’s internal dialogue, but we are all familiar with those feelings. If you’ve ever stood in a cocktail line to avoid having to schmooze, or escaped to the bathroom rather than working the room, then this show is for you. With Michelle Smith’s help, Suzanne and Rachel learn some great tips for how to walk into any room with confidence, and even better, how to be the hostess with the mostess.