× WGN Radio Walk of Fame: Larry Schreiner

Larry Schreiner’s sons, Mark and Matt, joined The Steve Cochran Show to talk about their dad being inducted into the 2017 WGN Radio Walk of Fame. The legendary crime reporter was a CPD officer for 20 years turned freelance TV and newspaper photographer to WGN street reporter. His first interview on the station was with a man attempting to climb the Sears Tower on May 1, 1978 and carried live on The Wally Phillips Show.

Schreiner scooped the John Wayne Gacy serial killings and covered every major news breaking story in the area including the Palatine murders, death of Mayor Harold Washington and the crash of American Airlines Flight 191 at O’Hare. Bob Collins called him “the best on-the-scene reporter the world has ever seen.” Always on the street and ready to catch the next story, Schreiner was also known for his “Schreinerisms” – words like “worser” he’d make up when reporting on breaking news. Of himself and his work, Schreiner said, “Even though the majority of my stories are not pleasant, I have tried to do them all with class and dignity….I want you [the listener] to feel as though you are with me on the streets and in the alleys. Stick around. I don’t want you to miss a thing. Take care and please be safe.” Larry Schreiner died in June 2014.