Weber Master Griller, Jamie Purviance: Weber’s Greatest Hits

Jamie Purviance is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author and Weber’s Master’s Griller. He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about his latest cookbook ‘Weber’s Greatest Hits’, how to cook the perfect steak, gas vs. charcoal, ribs, and a whole lot more.

