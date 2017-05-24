× “We the People”: Uncovering political relics in Mount Morris

Dave Hoekstra talks with Mount Morris, IL native Ken Foss, who stumbled upon lithographic plates of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence while cleaning out an old warehouse. The reproductions ended up being rare antique items done by artist Theodore Ohman in the 1940’s; Foss and Deanne Mazzochi of College of Dupage made it their goal to move forward with Ohman’s vision of making the words on which the nation was founded as accessible as possible.

We also get a taste of the village of Mount Morris itself with Larry Ubben, Executive Director of the Mount Morris Jamboree summer concert series, and we hear some live music courtesy of Larry’s own band, the Bootleg Flyers.