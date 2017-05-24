× Trump FBI probe, important Supreme Court decisions, fighting opioid dependency and more

Former Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andre DeVooght, Renato Mariotti and Patrick Cotter discuss the probe into Russian influence on the election.

Former Illinois Solicitor General Carolyn Shapiro discusses important Supreme Court decisions dealing with congressional redistricting & patents.

Amerisure Insurance Assistant Vice President Kimberly Vaughn then discusses her recent CLM Workers’ Compensation Magazine article, “Managing the opioid epidemic”.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Rich discusses whether Trump plagiarized a speech from Reese Witherspoon, another hot coffee lawsuit, Alan Thicke’s estate and much more.