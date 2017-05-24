× This Doctor sees thousands of foodborne illnesses, here’s his response

An estimated 3,000 people die every year from foodborne illnesses. Dr. Harlan Stueven is the founder of Dining Grades which allows consumers an inside look into restaurant health inspections and make a safe dining choice. Dr. Stueven is an expert on toxication and immediate care and the thousands of food poisoning cases he’s seen inspired him to enter the business.

*Dr. Stueven mentioned the company being based out of Newark, New Jersey, when he actually meant Newark, Delaware.