The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes Mighty Art Players: All Hail Queen Judy

Posted 3:38 PM, May 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:57PM, May 24, 2017

News Queen & Goodbuy Girl Judy Pielach

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes Mighty Art Players, lead by Brian Althimer, present a celebration of Judy “News Queen” Pielach and her induction into the WGN Radio Walk of Fame.

