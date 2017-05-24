Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

The Rise of Geek Culture

Posted 11:45 AM, May 24, 2017
Mason Vera Paine, Ben Penrod, Awesome Con, Marvel Comics, Video Games, Stan Lee, Dr Who, David Tennant, Rose Tyler, Billie Piper, Awesome Con

Awesome Con Logo (Photo Courtesy of Awesome Con)

For the past ten years Geek Culture has been on the rise; with conventions, toys, video games, comic cons, books and more. This Thursday is even Geek Pride day. Why has Geek Culture become so popular? Ben Penrod founder of the premiere Mid-Atlantic, Awesome Con explains why Geek Culture is on the rise.

 

