The Opening Bell 5/24/17: Who Will Lose the Most From Trump's Budget?

One of the biggest conversations in Washington has been about President Trump’s proposed budget. Yesterday that budget plan was released and there will be big changes. Steve chatted with Heather Long to discuss what she found from Trump supporters and how their lives would change due to this proposal. Steve then wrapped up the 24-hour radiothon at WGN to help kids in Chicago get summer jobs through One Summer Chicago. Mary Ellen Messner (Deputy Commissioner of Youth Services for the Department of Family Support Services) shared with Steve the importance of getting kids their first summer jobs.