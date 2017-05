× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.24.17: Rizzos Cereal, Trump budget proposal, Chicago parking tickets

On today’s show, we get a preview of President Trump’s budget proposal. Then, John confides in you about his latest parking ticket. You share your stories and advise him on his next action. Finally, PLB Sports Owner Ty Ballou tells John about what inspired the cereals he created, named after famous athletes, like Cubs Players Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist and David Ross.