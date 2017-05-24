× The Download’s Swap Meet: “Let’s spend an hour bragging about the dumb stuff you’ve collected over the years!”

It’s Wednesday so it’s time for one of the best hours of the week! Greg Flamm is here to evaluate your memorabilia, your collectibles, your stuff and your junk! Tell us about that prized item that you have and Greg will tell you how much it’s worth…or not worth! It’s the Swap Meet!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio