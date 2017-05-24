× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-24-17

We have another great show for you as we cruise towards the holiday weekend! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher tells us what we need to know about the budget stalemate down in Springfield, Frank Maugeri, the Community Programs Artistic Director for the Chicago Children’s Theatre talks about the new season of the Chicago Children’s Theatre, Northwestern professor and author Laura Kipnis discusses her new book, “Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus” and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

