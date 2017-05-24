× The Carry Out 5-24-17: “There is nothing that says fighting homelessness like a toilet that also doubles as a sink/bed”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Congressional Budget Office dropping a new report on healthcare, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifying on President Trump’s budget, Alderman Burke suggesting “tiny houses” for Chicago’s homeless, a new report saying Instagram is the most detrimental social media platform to young people’s mental health, the first all-marshmallow cafe coming to Rogers Park, the Cubs playing another night game against the Giants, the Sox losing to the D-Backs, Kevin White not participating in Bears OTA’s, the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly interested in acquiring Derrick Rose and Tom Cruise confirming “Top Gun 2.”

