The Carry Out 5-24-17: “There is nothing that says fighting homelessness like a toilet that also doubles as a sink/bed”

Posted 11:49 PM, May 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45PM, May 24, 2017

Girls sitting in window of shack

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Congressional Budget Office dropping a new report on healthcare, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifying on President Trump’s budget, Alderman Burke suggesting “tiny houses” for Chicago’s homeless, a new report saying Instagram is the most detrimental social media platform to young people’s mental health, the first all-marshmallow cafe coming to Rogers Park, the Cubs playing another night game against the Giants, the Sox losing to the D-Backs, Kevin White not participating in Bears OTA’s, the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly interested in acquiring Derrick Rose and Tom Cruise confirming “Top Gun 2.”

