President Trump has a budget plan, the state is working on a budget plan and the Steve Cochran Show has no budget at all! Jordan Goodman tries to help us with our money problems. The great Spike O’Dell joined us from Nashville to talk about the 2017 WGN Walk of Fame class. NHL Chief Content Officer and EVP Steve Mayer previews the NHL Draft and Karen Conti talks law.