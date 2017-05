× Steve and Johnnie join Nick D for a WGN Walk of Fame preview

The great Steve King and Johnnie Putman join Nick Digilio ahead of his induction intro the WGN Radio Walk of Fame, which takes place with a live broadcast this Thursday 5/25 from 10am-Noon. They talk about how they found out about their own inductions and share plenty of stories and memories of the other members of the class of 2017 including Mike Mathis and Linc Hampton, Lou Boudreau, Judy Pielach, Larry Schreiner and more.