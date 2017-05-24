× Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes honor News Queen and 2017 Walk of Fame Inductee Judy Pielach

Judy Pielach is showered with flowers, hugs, chocolate cake and applause in the Allstate Showcase Studio today, as Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes surprise her, along with beloved WGN Radio colleagues.

Joining the News Queen in the 2017 Walk of Fame are Leonard Baldy, Lou Boudreau, Nick Digilio, Vince Lloyd, Linc Hampton, Mike Mathis, Anne Maxfield, Jack Rosenberg and Larry Schreiner. Celebrate with the WGN Radio staff at its annual Walk of Fame ceremony tomorrow, Thursday, May 25th, on Pioneer Court just outside the Tribune Tower.