× Live from Springfield! Summer Jobs in Support of ONE SUMMER CHICAGO 2017, Rep. Kifowit, Senator Toi Hutchinson, Author of “Life As We Know It” – Michael Berube, ‘Two Brothers’ Summer Festival, and Semper Film! | Full Show (May 24th)

Tonight on Pretty Late we’re live from Springfield! On tonight’s show we discuss our first Summer Jobs – in support of ONE SUMMER CHICAGO 2017. We also welcome on Rep. Kifowit, Senator Toi Hutchinson, Author of “Life As We Know It” and “Life As Jaime” – Michael Berube and Greg Lawrance (Communications Director at “Giant Steps” of the ‘Two Brothers’ Summer Festival to benefit local Autism schools. We also have our bi-monthly episode of “Semper Film” with Sergent Paraka and Sergent Aratas. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the podcast right here:

