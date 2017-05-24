× Kids ride free on Metra this summer, and special getaway departures Friday

BEVERLY — Children ages 11 and younger can ride Metra for free from Memorial Day — May 29 — through Labor Day — Sept. 4.

Up to three children can ride for free with a fare-paying adult as part of the summer promotion.

“Let Metra take you to great destinations this summer so you can spend more time with your family and less time worrying about traffic and parking,” said Don Orseno, Metra’s executive director and chief executive officer.

Metra will also offer early getaway service Friday so customers can get a head start on the holiday weekend. Most lines are adding and shifting trains to the early afternoon. For more information, visit Metra’s website.