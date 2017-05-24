× Is Illinois close to passing a state budget?

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to discuss all things local politics. Mike talks about the State Senate passing a spending plan that includes a tax increase, the Chicago Teachers Union’s vote of “no confidence” on CPS CEO Forrest Claypool and what President Trump’s budget cuts mean for Illinois.

