× Healing Chronic Pain Naturally w/ Dr. Joe Tatta

Dr. Joe Tatta is a doctor of physical therapy and the author the new book titled “Heal Your Pain Now: The Revolutionary Program to Reset Your Brain and Body for a Pain-Free Life.” If you or a loved one is experiencing any sort of chronic pain, you’re definitely going to want to tune into our conversation, which was illuminating in terms of the role that our brains and emotions play in the larger picture of pain. Dr. Tatta believes that resolving pain has a lot more to do with the brain than the body, and makes a very strong argument for his case.

TOPICS WE DISCUSS IN THIS EPISODE:

— Joe’s surprising philosophy on how to alleviate chronic pain for good [2:00]

— The difference between acute pain and chronic pain [3:12]

— Why pain persists sometimes even after an injury had healed [6:00]

— The types of people who may be pre-disposed to developing chronic pain [9:00]

— The correlation between chronic pain and depression/anxiety [12:15]

— How re-framing the way you think about chronic pain can possibly eliminate it altogether [14:10]

— Why Joe believes traditional methods of treating pain, such as medications, will always fail [14:45]

— The difference between pain and suffering [21:00]

— The role that fear plays in pain, and how addressing fear can diminish pain [23:50]